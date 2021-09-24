Decimation of Seniors Continues as FDA and CDC Recommend Third Vax to Age Group With Highest Number of Deaths Following COVID-19 Shots | 24 Sept 2021 | Last Friday, an FDA vaccine advisory committee voted 16 to 2 against authorizing a third Pfizer COVID-19 "booster" shot. And yet inexplicably, they later took a second vote among the same committee members to authorize a third Pfizer booster shot for people over the age of 65, which was passed unanimously. Why? Beliefs that vaccines actually help prevent disease, and that therefore those "most vulnerable" need them most, seemed to prevail here among the vaccine cultists, even though most people do not even know that Pfizer has never claimed their COVID-19 shots stop transmission of COVID-19. They allegedly only "lessen the effects." ...A conservative estimate of deaths in people over the age of 65 following a COVID-19 shot for the past 9 months is about 482,570 senior deaths represented by the U.S. VAERS. (While the majority of these are in the U.S., there are also some from outside the U.S.)