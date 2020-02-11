Decision to dump radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear disaster site into the ocean sparks alarm | 31 Oct 2020 | In mid-October, the Japanese government announced plans to dump water contaminated with radioactive isotopes from a nuclear disaster site in Fukushima, sparking alarm all over the world. Japanese news service Kyodo reported on October 16 that the Japanese government had announced that it would authorize the release of about a million tonnes of radioactive water into the ocean from the Daiichi nuclear power installation in Fukushima prefecture. Following the announcement, Greenpeace published a report stating the contaminated water contained "dangerous" levels of carbon-14, a radioactive isotope that can damage human DNA. Amidst concerns about the impact of the contaminated water on the environment and human health, however, some experts pointed out that it was difficult--if not impossible--to assess the true risk without knowing more about the government's plans. Fukushima's economically devastated fishing sector opposes any sort of plan that includes ocean disposal, which might contaminate their catch.