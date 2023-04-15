Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents --This account was backed up by another FBI investigator, "CS-3," who further claims that Bayoumi setting up bank accounts and renting an apartment for the two hijackers in San Diego "was done at the behest of the CIA." | 12 April 2023 | An explosive court filing from the Guantanamo Military Commission - a court considering the cases of defendants accused of carrying out the "9/11" terrorist attacks on New York - has seemingly confirmed the unthinkable. The document was originally published via a Guantanamo Bay court docket, but while public, it was completely redacted. Independent researchers obtained an unexpurgated copy. It is an account by the Commission's lead investigator, DEA veteran Don Canestraro, of his personal probe of potential Saudi government involvement in the 9/11 attacks, conducted at the request of the defendants' lawyers. Two of the hijackers were being closely monitored by the CIA and may, wittingly or not, have been recruited by Langley long before they flew planes into the World Trade Center buildings. [I'm putting my money on "wittingly."] Of the great many enduring mysteries of the 9/11 attacks still unresolved over two decades later, perhaps the biggest and gravest relate to the activities of Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar in the 18 months leading up to that fateful day. The pair traveled to the US on multi-entry visas in January 2000, despite having repeatedly been flagged by the CIA and NSA previously as likely Al Qaeda [al-CIAduh] terrorists.