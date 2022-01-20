Declassified video shows US drone strike on civilians | 19 Jan 2022 | The Pentagon has released surveillance videos showing a US air strike that killed 10 civilians in the Afghan capital last year, one of the final American combat missions in the country as Washington ended its two-decade war. Published by the New York Times on Wednesday, the declassified 25-minute video shows the moment an Afghan aid worker and nine other non-combatants, including seven children, were killed in the US strike, all captured by two drones flying over Kabul during the August 29, 2021, bombing raid. While the military initially claimed the strike targeted members of the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS [but still I-CIA-SIS]) who were transporting explosives - with one senior official deeming the operation "righteous" - it was later forced to backtrack and acknowledge that only civilians were killed in the attack.