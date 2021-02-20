Dedham Football Coach Sues School Officials, Says Objections to Black Lives Matter Material Led to Firing | 17 Feb 2021 | (Dedham, MA) A high school football coach fired after raising objections to pro-Black Lives Matter material in his daughter’s seventh grade history class has sued school officials in Dedham, claiming they violated his First Amendment right to free speech. Dave Flynn, who had served as head football coach at Dedham High School since 2011, was informed he would not be reappointed as coach on January 20, about three months after he raised objections about the class. Flynn also forwarded an email message about his objections to three members of the Dedham School Committee and to about 20 other parents... The class that led to the dispute is called "World Geography and Ancient History I," but Flynn and his wife saw online instruction from the teacher dealing with "race, gender, stereotypes, prejudices, discrimination, and politics," according to a complaint filed Tuesday, February 16, in U.S. District Court in Boston.