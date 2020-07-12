Deep State Threat? Gov. Kemp Daughter's Boyfriend Killed in Fiery, Explosive Wreck --Loeffler staffer Harrison Deal's death came mere hours after Gov. Kemp called for signature audit of state's ballots. Witnesses reportedly heard explosions from crash over a mile away.. | 07 Dec 2020 | A staffer and close family friend of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp died in a tragic car wreck Friday morning, hours after the governor called for a signature audit of 2020 election votes. Local media reported 20-year-old Harrison Deal, an aide to Sen. Kelly Loeffler, former intern to Sen. David Perdue and boyfriend of Kemp's daughter Lucy, was the only person who died in a fiery three-car wreck on I-16 in Pooler. Witnesses reportedly heard explosions from the crash over a mile away... Some claimed to have heard multiple explosions that lasted until first responders arrived.