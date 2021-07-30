Defence Force called in to help with Sydney COVID-19 lockdown enforcement | 29 July 2021 | The Australian Defence Force will assist with enforcement of Sydney's lockdown following a formal request to Prime Minister Scott Morrison from NSW Police. While NSW has previously declined an offer for military assistance with the operation to enforce COVID-19 public health orders, police said an escalation of efforts over the coming days justified the request. NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller made the formal request to the federal government for 300 Defence Force personnel, police said in a statement.