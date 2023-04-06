Defense Department flight causes sonic boom throughout DC region, officials say --The loud explosion-like sound was heard in Virginia, D.C., and Maryland. | 4 June 2023 | A loud boom that shook the Washington, D.C., region Sunday was caused by an authorized Defense Department flight that created a sonic boom, officials said. "The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom. That is all the information available at this time," Maryland's Annapolis Emergency Management Office tweeted. There is no threat to the region at this time, the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency said. The loud explosion-like sound was heard in Virginia, D.C. and Maryland. Multiple people online said they felt their homes shake from the boom, but the reports are unconfirmed.