Defense Secretary Orders Military-Wide Stand-Downs to 'Address White Nationalism,' Rid Military of 'Extremists and Racists' | 03 Feb 2021 | Biden's Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered military-wide stand-downs pausing regular activity to "address white nationalism" in the ranks and rid the military of "extremists and racists." The Pentagon did not clearly define what makes one an extremist or how they will deal with extremism among the ranks. "We don’t know how we're going to be able to get after this in a meaningful, productive, tangible way and that is why he had this meeting today and that is why he certainly ordered this stand-down," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters. Reuters reported: "The U.S. military on Wednesday acknowledged it was unsure about how to address white nationalism and other extremism in its ranks, and announced plans for military-wide stand-downs pausing regular activity at some point in the next 60 days to tackle the issue."