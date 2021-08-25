Defense Secretary Orders US Troops to Quickly Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 | 25 Aug 2021 | U.S. military department heads were ordered on Aug. 24 to "immediately" start getting their troops vaccinated against COVID-19, two days after the first COVID-19 vaccine received full federal approval. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memorandum made public on Aug. 25 that the secretaries of all military departments must "immediately begin full vaccination" of all service members who aren't already vaccinated. While a timeline wasn't laid out in the memo, Austin directed a rapid pace, telling the secretaries to "impose ambitious timelines for implementation."