'Defund Davos' Bill Would Deny World Economic Forum Taxpayer Cash | 29 Aug 2022 | House Republicans have introduced a bill to block any taxpayer funds from potentially supporting the activities of the World Economic Forum. Sponsored by Representatives Scott Perry (PA), Tom Tiffany (WI), and Lauren Boebert (CO), the legislation follows controversy over the group's exploitation of COVID-19 to advance its corporate-leftist social agenda. The World Economic Forum (WEF) has also weaponized climate change as an excuse to implement the tenets of its "Great Reset" theory which includes the abolition of private property. The "Defund Davos Act" would ensure that U.S. taxpayer funds don't support the WEF's ambitions and follows previous efforts from the Trump administration to withdraw from other international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO). "No funds available to the Department of State, the United States Agency for International Development, or any other department or agency may be used to provide funding for the World Economic Forum," reads the Bill, H.R. 8748.