Delaware buzzing as Democratic National Convention gets underway | 17 Aug 2020 | Wilmington, Delaware is buzzing as a virtual Democratic National Convention gets underway on Monday night. "I've never seen this place crowded like this ever. Delaware is usually pretty quiet," said Monica Green. Gates are going up, security are manning posts, and media trucks from across the country are camped outside the Chase Center in Wilmington. Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will accept nominations in the First State.