Delaware Democratic governor imposes new COVID restrictions, including what you can do in your home --Gathering in people's homes are limited to 10 people | 17 Nov 2020 | Delaware Gov. John Carney (D) announced new restrictions Tuesday that will go into effect next Monday, Nov. 23rd amid surging coronavirus cases in the state and country. People will not be allowed to have gatherings inside their homes of more than 10 people. Gatherings indoors that are at locations other than people's homes -- such as weddings and funerals -- are capped at 30% of the venue's stated fire capacity up to 50 people. All outdoor public gatherings are limited to 50 people. Restaurants cannot serve more than 30% of fire capacity indoors, but can serve more people outside.