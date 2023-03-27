Delaware River spill: Philadelphia water safe to drink through Monday evening at 11:59 p.m. [What happens to the water at midnight?] | 27 March 2023 | The Philadelphia Water Department is now encouraging residents to store tap water -- instead of buying bottled water in stores -- after hazardous materials spilled into the Delaware River. The recommendation comes after officials said Sunday afternoon that water in the city will remain safe to drink through Monday evening at 11:59 p.m. "We advise people that they can drink their tap water. There's no need to buy water." Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for the city's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability [WTF?] said in a virtual news conference Sunday evening. "If they want to store water, they should store water from their tap in a bottle or pitcher and they can stick it in their fridge or refrigerator and it will be fine for them to drink" It's the latest in a series of updates after residents were advised just hours earlier to drink bottled water until further notice after an estimated 8,000 gallons of a latex-based solution spilled into Otter Creek from a plant in Bucks County. The plant makes acrylic resins, which are often used in paints to prevent corrosion, and weather-proof manufactured items like cars.