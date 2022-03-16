Deleted Kamala Harris tweet claimed US is supporting Ukraine 'in defense of the NATO alliance' --Harris said the same thing over the weekend while speaking to House Democrats | 16 March 2022 | A social media account for Kamala Harris stated Tuesday in a now-deleted tweet that the United States is supporting Ukraine "in defense of the NATO alliance," which the Ukraine is not a part of. "When I was in Poland, I met with U.S. and Polish service members, thanking them for standing with our NATO allies for freedom, peace, and security," a tweet from the @KamalaHarris account stated. "The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance." The remarks made in the tweet, which featured a photo of Harris greeting American and Polish service members, come on the heels of similar statements she made while addressing House Democrats over the weekend at the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) winter meeting in D.C. According to a spokesperson from Harris's office, the account that issued the tweet is controlled by the DNC. "The 'and' was omitted by accident, so we took it down and reposted with the correct remarks," the DNC said in an emailed statement to Fox News.