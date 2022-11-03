Deleted Web Pages Show Obama Led Effort to Build Ukraine-Based Biolab Handling 'Especially Dangerous Pathogens' | 8 March 2022 | Recovered by The National Pulse, the article raises serious questions about U.S. government activity in Ukraine, stretching back almost two decades. The news comes on the same day that Biden regime apparatchik Victoria Nuland told the U.S. Senate that the American government is concerned about biological research facilities falling into Russian hands as a result of the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe. Originally posted on June 18th, 2010, the article "Biolab Opens in Ukraine" details how Obama, while serving as an Illinois Senator, helped negotiate a deal to build a level-3 bio-safety lab in the Ukrainian city of Odessa. The article, which also highlighted the work of former Senator Dick Lugar, was additionally included in Issue No. 818 of the United States Air Force (USAF) Counterproliferation Center’s Outreach Journal.