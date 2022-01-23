Deloitte funded group that wants to keep homeless on subways | 22 Jan 2022 | The corporate employer of tragic subway shoving victim Michelle Go, who was allegedly killed by an unhinged vagrant, helped fund a progressive non-profit that sued to keep the homeless from being ousted from the NYC transit system. Go, 40, a senior manager at consulting conglomerate Deloitte, was killed Jan. 15 when Simon Martial, 61, allegedly pushed her in front of an oncoming train at the Times Square station. He told reporters he did it "because of God." Deloitte Financial Advisory Services donated between $25,000 and $50,000 in 2021 to the Urban Justice Center, according to the group's annual report. [Deloitte is working toward the implementation of the Great Reset by destroying US cities from within, so BlackRock can then buy properties on the cheap.]