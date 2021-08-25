Let the lawsuits begin: Delta to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff | 25 Aug 2021 | Delta Air Lines told unvaccinated employees on Wednesday they will have to pay an additional $200 per month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan. In a staff memo, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said the monthly surcharge would take effect on Nov. 1. Adding a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic being used by employers to protect their operations from the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. [Almost 80 percent of those hospitalized w. COVID are overweight or obese. No surcharge on the obese? Also, if HCQ and IVR were widely disseminated, hospitalizations would plummet. But the medical-industrial complex can't make a killing on fifty cents per pill. See: "We rate the claim that hospitals get paid more if patients are listed as COVID-19 and on ventilators as TRUE."]