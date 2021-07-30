Delta variant vaccine breakthrough cases may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases - CDC report | 30 July 2021 | The Delta COVID-19 variant appears to spread as easily as chickenpox, possibly even among the vaccinated -- which made it time to "acknowledge the war has changed" and alter mask recommendations, according to a report of internal federal documents. An internal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention presentation, largely based on unpublished research, suggests that the latest strain is almost a completely different virus to the initial outbreak, according to The Washington Post, which first obtained the slides. The variant -- now the most dominant one in the US -- causes more severe illness and is more transmissible than the viruses that cause Ebola, flu and even the common cold, the leaked report claims. Despite previous claims from the CDC that breakthrough infections among the vaccinated were "rare," the latest information also suggests Delta is spreading just as easily among the jabbed, the report warns.