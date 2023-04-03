Dem Mayor Arrested For Possession of Child Pornography Was Previously Mentored by Pete Buttigieg, Invited to White House | 2 March 2023 | The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on Thursday Patrick Wojahn, the Democratic mayor of College Park, Maryland, resigned just one day before being arrested on 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. The Prince George's County police department arrested Wojahn soon after they discovered he was allegedly operating a social media account distributing pornography. Before his arrest, Wojahn had friendships with high-profile Democrats such as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The Washington Blade in 2019 reported, "Pete Buttigieg has mentored Patrick Wojahn over the years."