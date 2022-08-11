Dem poll worker ejected for pre-selecting 'straight Dem ticket' on voting machine, calling Rs 'racist' | An Indiana election office reportedly ejected a Democrat poll worker over allegations that he had pressured poll-goers against voting for certain candidates and even pre-selected Democratic candidates on a voting machine last week, local election officials told Fox News. The incidents took place at a polling place in Carmel, Indiana, under the Hamilton County Election Office. Hamilton County election administrator Beth Sheller declined to confirm the poll worker's identity in an interview with Fox News Digital, but detailed a report from the inspector at the polling location. Sheller stated that the inspector had learned of two separate incidents that may constitute electioneering and election interference. The poll worker, first identified by Chalkboard Review executive director Tony Kinnett as James Zheng, is now reportedly being investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, and Sheller says she hopes to see Zheng prosecuted.