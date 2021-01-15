Dem Rep. Swalwell Compares President Trump to Osama bin Laden | 13 Jan 2021 | Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA-China), who has had his own fair share of problems lately in the wake of the scandal involving him allegedly associating with a suspected Chinese spy, spoke out on Tuesday night to compare President Donald Trump to the late 9/11 terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden. "Well, Osama bin Laden did not enter US soil on September 11, but it was widely acknowledged that he was responsible for inspiring the attack on our country," Swalwell said on "PBS NewsHour." "And the president, with his words -- using the word ‘fight,’ with the speakers that he assembled that day, who called for trial by combat and said we have to take names and kick ass -- that is hate speech that inspired and radicalized people to storm the Capitol," he continued.