The 'democracy' and 'unity' of Biden's inaugural address have fine print: 'After dissent is silenced' By CLG News Founder, Michael Rectenwald | 20 Jan 2021 | On a cold, dark, winter day, Joe Biden spoke to a small crowd after being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America. The euphemisms of his inaugural speech are lost on a great number of Americans... Biden comes to power after Democrats and the intelligence community sought to derail Trump’s presidency from Day One, with the full force of the mass and social media behind this effort. Trump’s presidency was never seen as legitimate by the Democrats and their "deep-state" accomplices, so the calls for unity will fall on many deaf ears. Biden's speech for unity comes after an arguably politicized response to the coronavirus outbreak, with the shutdown of small business and the loss of millions of jobs, which seemed, to many, to be part of an orchestrated attempt to ruin Trump’s economy.