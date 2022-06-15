Democracy Dies of Democrats By Jason Morgan | 10 June 2022 | (Opinion) "Democracy is under attack!" I wish I had a fiat nickel for every time I heard some variation of this panic-line these past half-dozen years. I don't have any fiat nickels left, alas. I spent them all at the local gas station. But I do have good news. Democracy is a political ideology. It's not something that you should want to save in the first place. We can all relax and wish democracy a speedy death. I know you've read [Hans-Hermann] Hoppe and [Murray] Rothbard. Democracy is a sham. It's the same old organized crime as governments of old, except under democracy you get to "vote" (LOL--cf. the 2020 "election") for the people who will rob you. So, be of good cheer, friends... It's not just that democrats can't debate and refuse to listen to other people's views. It's that democrats can't stop feeding lies to the general public. Why? Because democracy must be protected at all costs.