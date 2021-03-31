Democrat drops election contest in Iowa House race --Republicans had called Rita Hart's protest an improper use of congressional resources to overturn a result certified by state officials. | 31 March 2021 | The Democrat who lost a House race in Iowa by only six votes announced Wednesday she is dropping her challenge to GOP Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks's narrow victory. Rita Hart, a former state senator, said Wednesday she is withdrawing her contest with the House Administration Committee, which she had asked to review the November election, arguing that roughly two dozen ballots were improperly rejected by local officials and would have flipped the result.