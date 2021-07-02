Democrat Introduces Gun Control Bill: Psych Evaluations, Ammo Bans, Federal Gun Registry | 05 Feb 2021 | Democrat Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee (TX) introduced a gun control bill near the start of the current Congress that, if passed, could make California's strict gun control laws seem tame by comparison. H.R.127 states that its purpose is to "provide for the licensing of firearm and ammunition possession and the registration of firearms, and to prohibit the possession of certain ammunition." The bill calls for the U.S. Attorney General to establish a licensing and registration system through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which would increase the federal government’s ability to monitor gun owners’ purchases and the location of their firearms by requiring them to inform the government of the "make, model, and serial number" of the firearms that they own and adds that the firearm owner must tell the government "where the firearm is or will be stored."