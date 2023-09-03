Democratic-backed bill would force parents take vaccine education course before opting out of school mandates --Pennsylvania Senate bill requires religious or moral student vaccine exemptions be approved by a medical professional first | 9 March 2023 | Pennsylvania Democrats are facing backlash after proposing a bill that would require parents seeking a school vaccine exemption to complete an approved vaccine education course first. If passed, Senate Bill 390 would mandate parents seeking vaccine mandate exemptions for their children on religious or moral grounds to review "scientifically accepted information prescribed by the Department of Health on the benefits and risks of immunization" and submit a form certified by a medical professional... Keystone mom Megan Brock argued the change in policy is an "attack" on both parental rights and the critical First Amendment right the U.S. was founded upon - freedom of religion