Democratic Gov. Inslee wants to make lying a crime - elected officials, candidates who lie about election results could face imprisonment | 7 Jan 2022 | Washington Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee is calling on lawmakers in the Evergreen State to make it a crime for "elected officials or candidates for office" to lie about election results. "It should not be legal in the state of Washington for elected officials or candidates for office to willfully lie about these election results," Inslee said, according to a report from the Seattle Times. The legislation would make it a gross misdemeanor for elected officials or candidates for office to lie about the results of an election. However, Inslee said later in an interview on Thursday that there would have to be "knowledge that there’s potential to create violence" for it to be considered a gross misdemeanor. It is not clear yet how a lie would be defined and who would decide whether it is a lie and if it is one that could incite violence.