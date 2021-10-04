Democratic lawmakers call on Biden to make COVID vaccines mandatory for the military | 24 March 2021 | A group of [Democratic] lawmakers is calling on President Joe Biden to make the COVID vaccines mandatory for all military members. Calling unvaccinated troops "a critical threat to our national security and public health," U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., sent a letter to the White House Wednesday urging Biden to issue a "waiver of informed consent" that would force troops, if ordered, to get the vaccines as soon as they were eligible. The letter, co-signed by six other congressional Democrats, cites testimony by military officials last month that roughly a third of servicemembers had thus far declined the COVID-19 vaccines. A December report from the nonprofit advocacy group Blue Star Families found that just 40 percent of active-duty troops planned to get the vaccine, while 49 percent planned to decline it and 11 percent were undecided.