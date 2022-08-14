Democratic-led House passes $737 billion climate and healthcare package without full CBO score of cost | 12 Aug 2022 | The Democratic-led House passed a climate and healthcare spending bill on Friday without a full Congressional Budget Office score of the legislation's cost. The CBO confirmed to GOP lawmakers on Friday that $20 billion will be collected under the bill from those earning less than $400,000 per year through new audits, according to House GOP Whip Steve Scalise. Republicans argue that $20 billion breaks Joe Biden's promise not to raise taxes on households making less than $400,000 annually. The CBO said on Thursday it needed more time to score the full cost of the legislation... House Democrats blocked a GOP amendment to the bill on Friday that would have prevented the IRS from using the $80 billion to hire up to 87,000 new agents over the next 10 years.