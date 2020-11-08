Democratic Party sets rules for criticizing Biden's VP pick Kamala Harris --Hillary Clinton and Valerie Jarrett operatives sign a missive that warns what media message must be --Opinion by Tammy Bruce | 11 Aug 2020 | Media organizations have just been warned by the Democratic Party machine that they better be very, very careful with how they cover Joe Biden’s vice presidential choice -- just revealed to be Kamala Harris. Any criticism of the expected woman will be considered racist and sexist, we are told. Oh, they wrap up that threat in a word salad, but that's the bottom line: There should be second and even third thoughts about any criticism of Mr. Biden's VP pick. An actual memo went out from an ad hoc group of Democratic operatives (pretending to be advocates for women) to media organizations with orders on how to proceed with their coverage. The fact that they expected this partisan missive to be accepted and adhered to by media entities tells you all you need to know about the problem with today's legacy media.