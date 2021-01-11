Democratic Politicians Profit From Forcing COVID Tests on Cops, Firefighters | 29 Oct 2021 | We are wearily accustomed to political corruption in Los Angeles... Recently came the news that Mark Ridley-Thomas, a career politician currently serving on the L.A. City Council, was indicted for bribery for alleged acts he committed while sitting on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. One of his council colleagues, Jose Huizar, is already under indictment for bribery... The city has awarded a $3 million contract for COVID-19 testing to a company called Bluestone, which is partly owned by Pedram Salimpour, a Los Angeles doctor. By the most remarkable of coincidences, he also sits on the commission that oversees the city's fire and police pension plan. And, by another of the most unlikely of coincidences, Salimpour is one of those deep-pocket players who donate lavishly to Democratic candidates, including former city councilman Mitch Englander, who earlier this year was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison, and the above-mentioned Mark Ridley-Thomas, who may soon be Englander's cell mate. After entertaining no competing bids, the city council awarded Bluestone the contract for the twice-weekly testing to be required of city employees who decline to be vaccinated. Employees will be dunned $65 per test, or $520 every month, to be extracted from their paychecks. Only tests from Salimpour's company will be accepted, this despite the presence of several lower-cost testing services available in the L.A. area.