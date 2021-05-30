Democrats' 9/11 Style Commission for Jan. 6 Fails in Senate with Six 'Republicans' Voting in Favor of the Bill | 28 May 2021 | The Democrats' 9/11-style commission to use police state powers to investigate Trump supporters and other Republicans has been killed in the U.S. Senate, with six "Republicans" defecting to support the measure. Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Susan Collins (R-ME), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Rob Portman (R-OH) joined the Senate Democrats and voted in favor of the measure. Even though the measure received 54 votes, it needed 60 to clear the filibuster. 35 senators voted to kill the legislation.