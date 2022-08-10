Democrats are operating a series of 51 'fake news' websites pushing left-wing stories in toss-up states in a bid to turn the midterms in their favor, shocking investigation finds --A new report from Axios details 51 fake news websites that promote liberal political causes --All of the websites, which have popped up in the past 12 months, are based in what are considered to be swing states --Some of the publications are the Milwaukee Metro Times, the Tri-City Record and the Mecklenburg Herald | 7 Oct 2022 | A liberal political media operation being run out of Washington, D.C., and Florida is pushing left-wing stories in 51 different fake news outlets in order to influence the outcome of the November midterm elections, it is claimed. The allegations came in a shocking new investigation from Axios that was published on Thursday. The report alleges that in the past 12 months, multiple new 'news' website have appeared across the country, all run by a company named Local Report Inc. They do report a wide variety of stories - but sprinkled throughout are news items pushing Democrat lawmakers and policies. Online records show that the Local Report was founded in Tallahassee, Fla.