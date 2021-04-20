Democrats block McCarthy's motion to censure Maxine Waters for 'confrontational' remarks in Minnesota --McCarthy resolution cited judge in Derek Chauvin's trial for the public rebuke | 20 April 2021 | GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy introduced a privileged resolution on the House floor Tuesday to censure Rep. Maxine Waters for her controversial comments to Minnesota protesters over the weekend urging them to "get more confrontational" if ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin is not found guilty of the death George Floyd. But Democrats moved quickly to table the resolution in a 216 to 210 party-line vote and avoided taking a vote directly on whether to formally reprimand the longtime California congresswoman. McCarthy's two-page resolution, shared first with Fox News, quotes heavily from Waters's own remarks on April 17 to protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota.