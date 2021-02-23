Democrats' 'chilling' letter demands cable providers account for 'misinformation' and 'lies' from 'right-wing media outlets' they carry | 23 Feb 2021 | Two Democratic members of Congress penned letters Monday to a dozen cable providers demanding they account for "misinformation, disinformation, conspiracy theories, and lies" from "right-wing media outlets" they carry -- and the networks specifically named were Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News Network. The letters from U.S. Reps. Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney, both of California, were addressed to AT&T, Verizon, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Charter, Dish, Cox, Altice, Alphabet, and Hulu... Eshoo and McNerney demanded in their letters that cable providers explain "what moral or ethical principles (including those related to journalistic integrity, violence, medical information, and public health) do you apply in deciding which channels to carry or when to take adverse actions against a channel?" The letters also asked the cable providers to detail what steps they've taken to "monitor, respond to, and reduce the spread of disinformation" from news networks they carry, as well as any punitive measures they've taken against such channels -- and if they plan to carry networks like Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN once contracts expire. [Omg. In other words, we're not allowed to question any aspects of the scamdemic and/or the deadly Gates/Fauci vaccine. If this totalitarinism isn't a call to the Second American Revolution, I surely don't know what is.]