Democrats colluding with CIA to launch intelligence operation that alters voting machine results - report | 02 Nov 2020 | Dave Janda of Operation Freedom has unleashed a bombshell story with huge implications for Tuesday's elections. Janda's guest in his latest broadcast is a former high-level intelligence official (Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney) who warns that the Dems and the CIA have put in place a mechanism which can alter the voting results of electronic voting machines in key swing states (like Pennsylvania) that will determine the outcome of the election. This covert technology is called Operation Scorecard, and it was built by the CIA to surreptitiously steal elections in targeted countries. Now, that technology is being turned against the United States of America and is about to be activated on Tuesday to steal the election for Biden, explains Janda's guest.