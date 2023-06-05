Democrats in Connecticut Attempting to Pass Law Limiting Free Speech | 4 May 2023 | Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut are trying to set a dangerous precedent by passing a law targeting the limiting of free speech. The legislature is looking to create a "censorship board" to regulate online speech through Senate Bill 6410. The board would consist of nine committee members, with four positions held by the Republican party. The reported aim of the bill is to use the board to study "harassment" of certain individuals, specifically government officials and recommend further legislation to create reporting guidelines, essentially censoring/limiting free speech... This applies both in-person and online. This is why creating a committee to determine what is "harassment" and developing additional legislation is an attack on free speech.