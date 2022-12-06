Democrats could be on pace for a historic rout in November | 12 June 2022 | Three recent developments indicate that Democrats' already shaky political prospects are deteriorating further, and suggest that the party could be on track to experience a historic rout -- worse than 1994 or 2010 -- in the midterm elections. First, the president's approval rating...hit a new low this week: just one-third (35 percent) of registered voters approve of Joe Biden's overall performance, while a majority (56 percent) disapprove, according to Quinnipiac polling. Relatedly, the second development that bodes poorly for Democrats in November is the release of fresh economic data: inflation has hit a 41-year high of 8.6 percent annually, the average price for a gallon of gas is $5, and the stock market is tanking. Now, many economists are warning of an impending recession... The recall of San Francisco's progressive district attorney, Chesa Boudin, was the strongest rebuke of progressive crime policies to date and underscores the challenges Democrats face with messaging on this issue going forward. Taken together, the American public's growing dissatisfaction with the Biden administration, increasing economic pessimism, and rejection of progressivism indicate that the Democratic Party could be on track to endure one of the most considerable midterm seat losses of any part in recent history.