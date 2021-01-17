Democrats Drafting Bill to Prevent Anything Being Named After President Trump | 14 Jan 2021 | As Democratic lawmakers celebrate their vote to impeach President Trump a second time, several of those lawmakers are attempting to take things one step further. Representatives Linda Sanchez (D-CA) and Joaquin Castro (D-TX) are working on a bill that would prevent the naming of anything -- including schools, highways, or federal buildings -- after the 45th President... "I am working on a bill that would mean that nothing-not even a bench, no airport, no highway, no school-nothing-ever bear the name of this traitor."