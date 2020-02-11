Democrats Growing More Anxious in Pennsylvania About 'Late Shift' Towards Trump - Report | 01 Nov 2020 | Democrats are anxious about Pennsylvania and a "potential late shift" towards President Donald Trump that could threaten their narrow lead, according to the Washington Post on Sunday. The concern was embodied in what the Post called a "last-minute, two-day blitz" for Biden in the state, as Trump held four rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The paper reported: "Most Democrats still believe Biden will capture Pennsylvania, and he maintains a modest polling lead there, but their confidence has eroded in recent weeks with emerging signs of a tightening contest in the state, according to elected officials, strategists and party activists. Both sides believe the outcome in Pennsylvania will be crucial in determining who wins the White House." Democrats are worried for a variety of reasons, the paper reported. They are worried about problems with mail-in balloting, which Democrats heavily encouraged in recent weeks. They are worried about a "voter surge" in so-called "White, rural areas" favorable to Trump and signs of a lower-than-anticipated turnout among the Democratic base.