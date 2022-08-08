Democrats' 'Inflation Reduction' Bill Will Increase IRS Agents by 87,000 Employees | 7 Aug 2022 | The Senate on Sunday passed the Democrats' sweeping economic package that would allocate billions of taxpayer dollars to facilitate the expansion of the Internal Revenue Service’s workforce. The IRS would receive $80 billion if H.R. 5376, the $750 billion "Inflation Reduction [sic] Act" passes the House and lands on Biden's desk. The funding would mark a 600 percent increase from 2021 when the bureau received $12.6 billion. The reconciliation package would also double the current IRS workforce by hiring an additional 87,000 employees to the bureau’s staff of 78,661 employees. At 165,661 employees, the IRS is poised to become larger than the Pentagon, State Department, FBI and Border Patrol combined total employees of 158,779.