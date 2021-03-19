Democrats Now Want to Expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene From Congress Entirely | 18 March 2021 | House Democrats on Friday will introduce a resolution to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from Congress. The reasoning given is some of her past social media postings, the same ones Democrats already used to remove Greene from her committee assignments. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) will introduce a "privileged" resolution, allowing it to come up for a vote at anytime. A two-thirds supermajority is required to expel a member of Congress, meaning Gomez will need significant Republican support for his expulsion resolution. Currently, he has the support of 72 Democrats.