Democrats plot Trump's removal after deadly riots --Lawmakers are blaming Trump for inciting mobs at the Capitol. | 07 Jan 2021 | Democrats' bid to immediately remove President Donald Trump from office is taking on growing urgency after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol, as key lawmakers plot ways to take action and force Congress into session next week. A once-unthinkable push for a second impeachment vote is steadily gaining ground across the House Democratic Caucus, with members incensed at Trump's [alleged] role in the deadly chaos on Wednesday that gripped Capitol Hill -- and put the lives of themselves and their staff at danger, according to multiple lawmakers and aides.