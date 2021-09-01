Democrats poised to impeach Trump again | 08 Jan 2021 | House Democrats are racing toward impeaching President Trump for a second time after he incited a mob of his supporters this week to storm the U.S. Capitol to halt Congress's constitutional duty to certify Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Friday night that if Trump does not resign she has directed the Rules Committee to quickly take up a motion to impeach Trump as well as legislation to create a commission that can declare that the president is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office." Earlier in the week, Pelosi had suggested House lawmakers would move to impeach the president if Vice President Pence and other cabinet officials declined to remove Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment -- a move that Pence reportedly opposes.