Democrats Reject GOP Stimulus Amendment to Move $100M+ From Silicon Valley Subway to Children's Mental Health | 27 Feb 2021 | House Democrats blocked an attempt by Republicans on Friday night to move more than $100 million away from a Silicon Valley underground rail system and redirect the money to helping children that have developed mental health problems as a result of not being able to attend school during the pandemic. "Calling it the 'Pelosi payoff,' Republicans offered a motion to recommit the bill back to the Budget Committee to consider an amendment from freshman Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa," Roll Call reported. "The amendment would shift the $140 million for the San Francisco transit project to mental health services for children who can't attend in-person school."