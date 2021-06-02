Democrats Seek to Force Big Tech to Police Content More Tightly in Section 230 Reform Bill | 06 Feb 2021 | Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill to reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, seeking to make big tech companies more accountable and force them to police their content more stringently. Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Friday introduced the Safeguarding Against Fraud, Exploitation, Threats, Extremism and Consumer Harms (SAFE TECH) Act to reform Section 230 and "allow social media companies to be held accountable for enabling cyber-stalking, targeted harassment, and discrimination on their platforms." ...At a recent hearing on domestic terrorism, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) warned tech companies to police content more tightly or face more stringent government intervention.