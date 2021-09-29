Democrats Slip Plans for $700,000 Vaccine Compliance Fines Under U.S. Code Section 666 Into Budget Bill --Employers who do not comply with the regime would be fined $70,000 escalating to $700,000 for 'willful' or 'repeated' violations | 29 Sept 2021 | Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has quietly slipped a provision to amend U.S. Code § 666 to levy $700,000 fines on companies that do not enforce highly controversial vaccine mandates into Democrats $3.5 trillion "reconciliation" budget bill, after Joe Biden called for persecution of businesses with over 100 employees that do not force workers to take the vaccine. The provision would allow the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to fine companies $70,000 for not forcing employees to take the COVID vaccine, and escalate the fine to a staggering $700,000 for "willful" or "repeated" refusals to comply with the regime's demands. The new language that would allow the fines to be enforced is located on page 168 of the 2,465 page bill, under U.S. Code Section 666 . [Section 666. That's about right.]