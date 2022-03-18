Democrats Sue to Disqualify Three GOP Congressmen From 2022 Ballot, Alleging Role in Insurrection, Election Manipulation --Conservative senator calls partisan lawsuit 'total nonsense' | 17 March 2022 | Democratic Party activists in Wisconsin have filed a suit in federal court arguing that a pro-Trump senator and two pro-Trump congressmen should be barred from office for speaking out on 2020 election irregularities and allegedly attempting to manipulate the congressional certification of the presidential election results. The Wisconsin Republican lawmakers targeted by the suit are two-term Sen. Ron Johnson, two-term Rep. Tom Tiffany, and freshman Rep. Scott Fitzgerald. All are seeking reelection in November. The suit claims the lawmakers cannot serve in Congress because the disqualification clause in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment forbids it. That rarely invoked constitutional provision was enacted in the wake of the Civil War to keep former Confederates out of Congress. Johnson dismissed the lawsuit, telling The Epoch Times it is "total nonsense."