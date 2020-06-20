Demonstrators topple 2 statues from Confederate monument outside NC Capitol building | 20 June 2020 | Demonstrators climbed and successfully toppled two statues from the Confederate monument outside of the North Carolina Capitol building on Friday evening. Earlier in the evening, after marching in celebration of Juneteeth, demonstrators threw yellow ropes around two of the statues on the 75-foot tall Confederate monument on the ground of the North Carolina State Capitol. The demonstrators then pulled on the ropes--one of the statues swaying--but neither figure fell. Police officers then intervened, preventing the demonstrators from completely pulling the statue down before leaving the site. State Public Safety officials said law enforcement was ordered to stand down by State Capitol Police Chief Hawley after several officers were injured in the initial engagement.